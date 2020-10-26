|
KNIGHT, Patricia Anne (Trish). On Saturday 24 October 2020 aged 49. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother of Liam, Flynn and Max. Loved sister of Mark Connolly. Loved daughter-in-law of Mary Knight. Loved niece of Bev and Adrian. A service for Trish will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, corner Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Thursday 29 October at 11.00 am followed by the burial. All messages to the Knight Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020