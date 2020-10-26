Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
corner Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne (Trish) KNIGHT

Add a Memory
Patricia Anne (Trish) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Patricia Anne (Trish). On Saturday 24 October 2020 aged 49. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother of Liam, Flynn and Max. Loved sister of Mark Connolly. Loved daughter-in-law of Mary Knight. Loved niece of Bev and Adrian. A service for Trish will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, corner Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Thursday 29 October at 11.00 am followed by the burial. All messages to the Knight Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -