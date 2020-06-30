Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
View Map
Patricia Anne (Trish) KENNARD

Patricia Anne (Trish) KENNARD
KENNARD, Patricia Anne (Trish). On 27 June 2020 in Whangarei, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicola and Richard, Andrea and John. Loved mother-in-law of Scott. Adored and deeply loved Nana of Finnbar, Chloe, Fleur and Isla. Cherished sister and aunty of Bill and Colleen, Lynne and Pete, Sophie and Geaneen. Dearly loved sister-in-law and aunty of Christine, Bruce and Gaelene, Simon and Laurette, and their families. A service for Trish will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 3 July 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations (in memory of Trish), to Alzheimers Northland C/- PO. Box7027 Tikipunga 0144 Whangarei, would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Merrivale Care Home who cared for Trish over the last few years. All communications to the "Kennard Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
