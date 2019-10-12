Home

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Patricia Anne GLAUSIUSS

Patricia Anne GLAUSIUSS Notice
GLAUSIUSS, Patricia Anne. On October 7, 2019 unexpectedly at home, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gilbert, loved mother and mother-in-law of Victoria Fisher and Francis Lagrutta, Anna and James Treadwell, George and Natasha, Christina and Dean Watkins, Olivia and Benjamin Reid, and Michael and Lucy; proud granny of Emma, Sarah; Oscar, Charlotte; Grace, Isla, Gus; Luther, Alexandra; Isabella, Austin; William, and expected brother; loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of Evan and Min, Jim and Kaye, and Dennis Paterson (deceased); and Peter and Jennifer Glausiuss. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Glausiuss, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Patricia will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, October 14 at 6.00pm followed by burial in Akaroa on Tuesday.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
