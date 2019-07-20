|
BEENEY, Patricia Anne. Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Rest Home, Cambridge, on Thursday, 18th July 2019 with her family at her side. Aged 72 years. Adored and loved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Des and Krisdel. Loved grandmother of Jake and Elliot. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge on Thursday, the 25th of July 2019, at 1:00pm. Donations to Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Beeney Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019