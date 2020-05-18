|
BAKER, Patricia Anne (nee Thompson). Born 15 December 1936, passed 13 May 2020. Mum to Grant, Jon, and Leanne. Nana Pat to Jeremy, Alex, Mitchell, Jordon, Toby, Luke, Maia, Millie. Great Nana Pat to Bella, Hunter, Jaya, Jett, Miles, and Grayson. Mother in law to Donna, Sara, Angela and Mark. Aunty to Jennifer and Russell. A full life that was always lived fully. Feel the fear, and do it anyway! Pat wanted a big party at Whangamata and that will happen as soon as possible. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be contacted once Pat's party has been organised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020