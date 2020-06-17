Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
10:30 a.m.
ANNAND, Patricia Anne (Pat). Passed away peacefully, on 15th June 2020. Aged 89 years. Much loved wife of George Alexander. Most dearly loved Mum of Shirley, Denise and Karen, Much loved mother in law of David, Nick and Ivan. Cherished Grandma of Kirsty and Wayne, Fiona and Eugene, Connie and Andrew, Shani, and Alexis. Wonderful Great Grandma of Logan, Alex, Violet, William, Theodor and Alasdair. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Saturday 20th June 2020 at 10-30am. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
