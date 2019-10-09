|
THRUPP, Patricia Annaha (Pat). Passed away peacefully on 8 October 2019. Much loved wife of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Sonia, Pauline and Joe, Gordon and Debbie. Treasured Mema of Bryce and Samantha, Brooke and Sean, Jason and Rosi, Joshua, Sara. Loved Great Mema of Milla, Liam, Aria, Jay Reece, David. Special thanks to all the staff at Takanini Care. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 12 October at 11am at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Kirkbride Road, Mangere. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019