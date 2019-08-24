|
DANILO, Patricia Anna (Pat). Born August 11th, 1934. Passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2019. Dearly loved sister of the late David and adored mother of Dave, Steve, the late Mark, Juanita, Rick, Sonya, Tania, Pete and Aaron. Cherished nana to 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Pat at the St Andrews Church at 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom, Auckland on Wednesday the 28th August commencing at 12pm. No flowers by request, donations to the NZ Cancer Society appreciated. Any communications should be directed to 022 1974981
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019