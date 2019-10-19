|
WADDELL, Patricia Ann (Ann) (nee Woodhams). After several recent health issues Ann passed away peacefully 21 September 2019 at Evelyn Page Village Hospital Orewa .Many thanks to the staff who cared for her so lovingly over the last 2 years. Very much loved and missed mother to Donna (Auckland), Robyn (Perth). Mother in law to Keith and Neil. Nana to 7 grandchildren and Great Nana and "GG" to 9 great grandchildren A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate Ann's life at Donna's home at 27 Hobbs Rd Matakatia Bay Whangaparaoa Auckland on Sunday 27th October 2019 at 1.30pm This memorial is being held jointly with a memorial for Sonny Trebes who passed away 22 October 2018.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019