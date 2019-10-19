Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia WADDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (nee Woodhams) (Ann) WADDELL

Add a Memory
Patricia Ann (nee Woodhams) (Ann) WADDELL Notice
WADDELL, Patricia Ann (Ann) (nee Woodhams). After several recent health issues Ann passed away peacefully 21 September 2019 at Evelyn Page Village Hospital Orewa .Many thanks to the staff who cared for her so lovingly over the last 2 years. Very much loved and missed mother to Donna (Auckland), Robyn (Perth). Mother in law to Keith and Neil. Nana to 7 grandchildren and Great Nana and "GG" to 9 great grandchildren A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate Ann's life at Donna's home at 27 Hobbs Rd Matakatia Bay Whangaparaoa Auckland on Sunday 27th October 2019 at 1.30pm This memorial is being held jointly with a memorial for Sonny Trebes who passed away 22 October 2018.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.