WHITESIDE, Patricia Ann (Patsy). On 5th October 2019 peacefully in her 80th year at Hervey Bay hospital Queensland. Australia. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Viv (Papamoa) Debbie and Alan (Wellington), Steve and Cieran (Darwin). Requiescat in pace Requiem mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Bryant Street, Pialba 9.30am tomorrow Friday 11 October 2019 followed by private cremation. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019