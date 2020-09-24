Home

Requiem Mass
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church
Glendale Road
Glen Eden
Patricia Ann (nee Kelling) (Pat) DEVEREAUX

Patricia Ann (nee Kelling) (Pat) DEVEREAUX Notice
DEVEREAUX, Patricia Ann (Pat) (nee Kelling. Passed away on 21 September 2020 at Sunset Care Home after a long illness, aged 91. Cherished wife of the late Jack. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Robert, Mark and Christine, Anthony (deceased), Louise and Nick and William and LeeAnne. Adored Grandma of 14 and Great-Grandma (GG) of 5. Loved sister of the late Molly and Joan. Very grateful thanks to the wonderful caregivers at the Sunset Retirement Village and Rest Home. A Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church, Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Monday 28 September at 11am. Unfortunately due to Covid gathering restrictions only 100 people will be able to attend the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
