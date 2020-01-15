|
|
|
CABARET, Patricia Ann. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cambridge Oakdale on Sunday, 12th January 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jean. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Theresa and Stephen, Michael and Yolandi, Dennis and Helen and Jacky and Donald. Treasured Grandma to 6 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Friday, the 17th of January 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations to The Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Cabaret Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020