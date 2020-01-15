Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Raleigh Street Christian Centre
Raleigh Street
Leamington, Cambridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia CABARET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann CABARET

Add a Memory
Patricia Ann CABARET Notice
CABARET, Patricia Ann. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cambridge Oakdale on Sunday, 12th January 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jean. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Theresa and Stephen, Michael and Yolandi, Dennis and Helen and Jacky and Donald. Treasured Grandma to 6 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Friday, the 17th of January 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations to The Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Cabaret Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -