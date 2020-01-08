|
CATTON, Patricia Amelia (Pat). Passed away on Monday 6 January 2020. Cherished wife of the late Buddy. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Terry, Brett, Blair and Jennifer, and the late Glenn. Loving Kiwi nan of Jasper and Ruby. "You were a wonderful example of the unconditional love of a mother. Rest in love and peace." A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 11 January 2020 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020