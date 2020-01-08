Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home
Henderson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia CATTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Amelia (Pat) CATTON

Add a Memory
Patricia Amelia (Pat) CATTON Notice
CATTON, Patricia Amelia (Pat). Passed away on Monday 6 January 2020. Cherished wife of the late Buddy. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Terry, Brett, Blair and Jennifer, and the late Glenn. Loving Kiwi nan of Jasper and Ruby. "You were a wonderful example of the unconditional love of a mother. Rest in love and peace." A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 11 January 2020 at 12.30 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -