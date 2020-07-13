Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
Patricia Alice (Hunt) JAMIESON

Patricia Alice (Hunt) JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON, Patricia Alice (nee Hunt). On 10th July 2020 Patricia passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald and loved mother and mother in law of Robin, Linda and Steve, Terry and Jenny, Ian and Rosemary. Loved Nana of Taylah, Callan and Thomas. A service to celebrate the life of Patricia will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 11.00am on Wednesday 15th July 2020.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
