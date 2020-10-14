Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
12:30 p.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
17 Selwyn Road
Howick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrica GRANGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrica Sadie (Barker) GRANGER

Add a Memory
Patrica Sadie (Barker) GRANGER Notice
GRANGER, Patrica Sadie (Barker). Passed peacefully in her sleep on the 12th of October 2020 aged 86 years. She is survived by her husband John, her three children Philip, Sue, and Ian, their partners Rosanne and Stephanie, her 4 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren, and 2 great- great-grandchildren. A prominent but quiet influence in the Whitford Community, a wonderful teacher, gardener, farmer, wife, and Mother to all. She is remembered for her sharp wit, caring heart, and limitless love. A service for Pat will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 20th October at 12:30 pm, followed by a private cremation. All family and friends welcome. All correspondence to Howick Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -