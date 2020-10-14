|
GRANGER, Patrica Sadie (Barker). Passed peacefully in her sleep on the 12th of October 2020 aged 86 years. She is survived by her husband John, her three children Philip, Sue, and Ian, their partners Rosanne and Stephanie, her 4 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren, and 2 great- great-grandchildren. A prominent but quiet influence in the Whitford Community, a wonderful teacher, gardener, farmer, wife, and Mother to all. She is remembered for her sharp wit, caring heart, and limitless love. A service for Pat will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 20th October at 12:30 pm, followed by a private cremation. All family and friends welcome. All correspondence to Howick Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020