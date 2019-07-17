|
WOOD, Patrica Mary Joan (Pat). Unexpectedly on Monday 15 July 2019, aged 76. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Darrin, Sandra and Carl. Loving nana of Jessica and Greg, Loren, James and Loz, Jordyn and Nikole, Kambell and Mikaela. Loved great nana of Brayden, Cartyr, Indyana, Cassie, Khan and Lachlan. Loving sister of Trevor and the late Carol. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Central Park Drive Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 19 July at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019