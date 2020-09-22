|
WILLIAMS, Pat. Passed away peacefully on 19th September 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband and best friend of Jenny. Loved father of Garth and Helen and father-in-law of Gulum. Muched loved grandfather of Aydin, Koray and Aysu. We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 28th September at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020