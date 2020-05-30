Home

BLOOMFIELD, Pat. On May 27, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Dianna, and the late Joan, treasured father of Joanne, and Wayne (deceased), loved step-dad to Linda, and Kim, loved father- in-law of Ross, Megan, and Cami, loved Poppa of Nicole, Mathew, and Jordan, loved great-Poppa of Leah, Kate, Paige, Jack, and Klaus. Loved brother of Christine Hansen and families. In accordance with Pat's wishes a family service has been held. Messages to 132 Stanford Street North, Ashhurst 4810. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
