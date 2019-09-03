Home

Pasimaca Valekapa (Pam) OSMENT

Pasimaca Valekapa (Pam) OSMENT Notice
OSMENT, Pasimaca Valekapa (Pam). On 1 September 2019, (peacefully) at home after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Dearly loved Mum of Colin, Tony and Vicky, David and Amber, Courtney, Alanna, and Jack the dog. Loved Grandma of Cooper, Toby, Talei, and Kataraina. A service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 313 Sunset Road, Mairangi Bay on Wednesday 3 September at 11am followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers are welcome - preferably yellow. Please wear bright colours.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
