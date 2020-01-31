|
PATEL, Parbhubhai Bhudiabhai (Parbhu). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 following a brief illness which he fought with courage and stoicism. Loving and devoted husband of Nirmala for 61 years. Treasured and respected father of Dinesh and Kiran. Brother and brother-in- law of the late Maganbhai and the late Nanibhen Patel (UK). Parsotbhai and Indirabhen Patel (UK). Brother-in-law of Kamlabhen and the late Lakhmanbhai Kesha, Bhanubhen and Ken Hudson, Dinubhai and the late Ushabhen Harry. A Service for Parbhu will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel,34 Huia St, Saturday, 1st February at 1:00 pm followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service in the receptacle provided. Communications to C/- P O Box 198 Taumarunui. 3946 Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020