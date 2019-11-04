|
MA'IA'I, Papa'ali'i tele Dr Semisi Ma'ia'i QSM, NZCOM. Died peacefully in Wellington Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning 3rd November 2019. Much loved husband of Jennifer; loved father and father in law of Kim, Katrina and Chris; devoted Poppa to Jimmy and Kdee; Leni, Semisi and Lusia. Cherished brother/ brother-in-law of Papa'ali'i Kuinimere and Alistair and the late Aiono Fana'a'fi; Much loved uncle of Aimiti, Alan and Semisi; Semisi, Leinani, Donna and Fana'afi and their alga. There will be a service held to celebrate the life of Semisi in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street Wellington on Friday, 8 November at 1:00pm, followed by a private cremation. 'Ua tagi le fatu ma le 'ele'ele'. The stones and the earth wept. (A great sorrow). Taofi le malo fa'amolemole. Lycghate Funerals Wellington Ph: 04 385 0745
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019