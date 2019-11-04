Home

Dr Papa'ali'i tele Semisi Ma'ia'i MA'IA'I

Dr Papa'ali'i tele Semisi Ma'ia'i MA'IA'I Notice
MA'IA'I, Papa'ali'i tele Dr Semisi Ma'ia'i QSM, NZCOM. Died peacefully in Wellington Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning 3rd November 2019. Much loved husband of Jennifer; loved father and father in law of Kim, Katrina and Chris; devoted Poppa to Jimmy and Kdee; Leni, Semisi and Lusia. Cherished brother/ brother-in-law of Papa'ali'i Kuinimere and Alistair and the late Aiono Fana'a'fi; Much loved uncle of Aimiti, Alan and Semisi; Semisi, Leinani, Donna and Fana'afi and their alga. There will be a service held to celebrate the life of Semisi in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street Wellington on Friday, 8 November at 1:00pm, followed by a private cremation. 'Ua tagi le fatu ma le 'ele'ele'. The stones and the earth wept. (A great sorrow). Taofi le malo fa'amolemole. Lycghate Funerals Wellington Ph: 04 385 0745
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
