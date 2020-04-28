|
TAIAPO, Paora Paora. 17 February 1926 - 25 April 2020. Passed away peacefully at home at the ripe old age of 94 surrounded by his Whanau. Much loved husband of Hemoata (deceased), adored father of Tom, Mary, Kathy, Milly, Janie, Paora, Saul and Kaarena. Grandfather of 31, great-grandfather of 65, great-great-grandfather of 14. You are forever in all our hearts and thoughts, and will be missed immensely. We will be leaving Tipene Funeral Home on Tuesday 28 April for burial at Te Tau O Taki Urupa, Matauri Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020