Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Pango-Rangi (Rangi) WILSON-BABBINGTON
WILSON-BABBINGTON, Pango-Rangi, (Rangi). Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata on 16 August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Cina, Loving father and father-in- law to Tiipene and Lauren, Peter and Hannah, Katrina and Chris and Hehi-Paku and Andrew. Cherished Koro to his many mokopuna. E Pa kore koe e ngaro noa A Service for Rangi will be held in The Matamata Club, Rawhiti room, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 11AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato or the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to the Wilson-Babbington family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
