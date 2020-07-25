Home

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Church
100 St Andrew's Road
Epsom
Pamela Vera (nee Davenport) (Pam) FOWLER


1922 - 2020
Pamela Vera (nee Davenport) (Pam) FOWLER Notice
FOWLER, Pamela Vera (Pam) (nee Davenport). Born 9 May 1922. Passed away peacefully among family in Auckland on 24 July 2020. Beloved wife of the late George (Chook). Beautiful mum and mother-in-law of Roger and Lyn, Celia and the late Dave, Deborah and Garry, and Victoria. Deeply loved and respected grandmother of Tawera and Jason, Hone and Ana, Maia and Bradley, Kahu and Annie, Sam and Natalie, Tim, and Zoe, and great-grandmother of Tia, Rehutai, Tamai, Ruiha-Rose, Hugh, Erana, Talor, and Josh. Nana was adored and will be in our hearts forever. A service will be held at St Andrew's Church, 100 St Andrew's Road, Epsom on Tuesday 28 July at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
