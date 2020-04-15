|
WATTERS, Pamela Thelma. Passed away peacefully at home after a battle with lymphoma, on Tuesday April 14, 2020, aged 86years. Much loved wife of Syd for 63years. Dearly loved mother of Grant and Cushla, and Vicki. Beloved aunt to Richard Fifield, Penny Benson, Kathy, Anna, Andrew, Carla and Jane. Loved Sister in law of Ray Watters and Christine Connolly. "Many thanks to Cranford Hospice and St John's Ambulance for all their support over the last 6 months." A private cremation will take place and we hope at a future time to have a memorial service to celebrate Pam's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford hospice would be appreciated and may be left at www. cranfordhospice.org. nz. All messages to the Watters family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020