YAXLEY, Pamela Phyllis (Pam). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 25th March 2020 with her family by her side. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Miles (Pat). Loved mother and mother in law of Steven, Dave and Sue, Mark and Sarah and baby Robert (deceased). Loved Nana of Cameron, Leon, Ella, Sam and Aaron. Loved sister of Jono and the late Barry, sister in law of Joan and Debbie. A private cremation was held during lockdown. A memorial service will now be held for family and friends at 2pm at the Whangaparaoa Golf Club next Wednesday 3rd June.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020