YAXLEY, Pamela Phyllis (Pam). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 25th March 2020 with her family by her side. Aged 83 years today. Dearly loved wife of Miles (Pat). Loved mother and mother in law of Steven, Dave and Sue, Mark and Sarah and baby Robert (deceased). Loved nana of Cameron, Leon, Ella, Sam and Aaron. Loved sister of Jono and the late Barry, sister in law of Joan and Debbie. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Family only cremation due to circumstances tomorrow Friday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020