|
|
|
EAGLES, Pamela Noelene (Pam) (nee Muncaster). Passed away on 26 October 2019 in her home town of Morrinsville. Dearly loved wife of Ken for 35 years. Much loved mother and step-mother of Melinda and Cameron, Nicole and Jodie, Aaron and Keri, Glenn and Jessica, Ginny, Mark and Heidi, and Ronnie. Loved Nan to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A Memorial Service for Pam will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 1 November 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Eagles family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019