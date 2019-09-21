|
PARKER, Pamela (Pam) (nee Thwaites). Passed away on Wednesday 18 September 2019, in her 89th year. Cherished wife of the late Harold. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Colin, Susan and Mark, Marian and Michael, Judith and Joe, Alan. Treasured grandma of Matthew, Joshua, Veronica, Roger, Jennifer and Jonathan. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations to S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 43221, Mangere, Auckland would be greatly appreciated. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 24 September 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019