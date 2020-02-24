|
|
|
WATSON, Pamela (Pam) (nee Croft). Born April 24, 1935. Passed away on February 21, 2020. Left to join beloved husband, Rodney. Mother to Tania, Graeme and Noel, Donna and Vicki; Nana to Graeme and Bridget, Daniel, Kirsty, Emma, Kate, Tallulah, Alex and James. Funeral to be held on Tuesday 25th February, 11am at Holy Cross Church, Papatoetoe. A special thank you to the staff at Elmwood Hospital and Aroha Funerals for all their care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020