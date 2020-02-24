Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Cross Church
Papatoetoe
Pamela (nee Croft) (Pam) WATSON


1935 - 2020
Pamela (nee Croft) (Pam) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Pamela (Pam) (nee Croft). Born April 24, 1935. Passed away on February 21, 2020. Left to join beloved husband, Rodney. Mother to Tania, Graeme and Noel, Donna and Vicki; Nana to Graeme and Bridget, Daniel, Kirsty, Emma, Kate, Tallulah, Alex and James. Funeral to be held on Tuesday 25th February, 11am at Holy Cross Church, Papatoetoe. A special thank you to the staff at Elmwood Hospital and Aroha Funerals for all their care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
