PRESTON, Pamela (Pam) (nee Bennett). Passed away on the 4th December 2019 at Possum Bourne, Dementia Unit. Loving partner of Bill. Loved mother and mother in law of Tania and Brendan and Melanee. Gaga of David and Hannah. Sister of Jim and Ann, Evelyn, Revill, Elsa, Brian and their families. A funeral service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at the Papakura Salvation Army Chapel, 87 Clevedon Road, Papakura on Tuesday 10th December at 11.00am. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019