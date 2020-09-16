Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Michaels Catholic Church
6 Beatrice Road
Remuera
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela (Pam) MURPHY

Add a Memory
Pamela (Pam) MURPHY Notice
MURPHY, Pamela (Pam). Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village on Sunday 13 September 2020 aged 88. Much loved wife of Pat for 59 years. Devoted mother of Paul, John, Jennifer and Joanne (deceased) and mother in law to Paul Kenny. Adored grandmother to Sam and Tom Kenny. Loving sister of Anne Warman and Jack Salmon (deceased). "To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Michaels Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Friday 18 September at 11am followed by private cremation. A special thanks to the staff of the St Andrews Village for the care and compassion of Pam, especially during her final days.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -