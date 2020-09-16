|
MURPHY, Pamela (Pam). Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village on Sunday 13 September 2020 aged 88. Much loved wife of Pat for 59 years. Devoted mother of Paul, John, Jennifer and Joanne (deceased) and mother in law to Paul Kenny. Adored grandmother to Sam and Tom Kenny. Loving sister of Anne Warman and Jack Salmon (deceased). "To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Michaels Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Friday 18 September at 11am followed by private cremation. A special thanks to the staff of the St Andrews Village for the care and compassion of Pam, especially during her final days.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020