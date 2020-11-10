|
COOPER, Pamela May (Pam) (nee Hewitt). Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 after a brief illness. Age 77, much loved Mother of Shane and Lorne (Australia) and loving twin of Neil, Murray, and Dale twins Raynor and Catherine, sister in law of Judith, Diane, Brent, and the late George and a much loved Auntie to their extended families. In accordance with Pam's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life is to be held on the 11th of November.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020