Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela May (nee Hewitt) (Pam) COOPER

Add a Memory
Pamela May (nee Hewitt) (Pam) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Pamela May (Pam) (nee Hewitt). Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 after a brief illness. Age 77, much loved Mother of Shane and Lorne (Australia) and loving twin of Neil, Murray, and Dale twins Raynor and Catherine, sister in law of Judith, Diane, Brent, and the late George and a much loved Auntie to their extended families. In accordance with Pam's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life is to be held on the 11th of November.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -