Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela MORROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Maude (nee Fisher) (Pam) MORROW


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Pamela Maude (nee Fisher) (Pam) MORROW Notice
MORROW, Pamela Maude (Pam) (nee Fisher). Born May 10, 1941. Passed away on November 22, 2020, aged 79. Loved wife of the late Garry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip (a.k.a.Garry) and Robyn, Carol and Glen Lowther and Pam's special furbaby, May. Loved Nana of Michelle and Garry James. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. She will be sadly missed by all. In accordance with Pam's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -