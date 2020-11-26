|
|
|
MORROW, Pamela Maude (Pam) (nee Fisher). Born May 10, 1941. Passed away on November 22, 2020, aged 79. Loved wife of the late Garry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip (a.k.a.Garry) and Robyn, Carol and Glen Lowther and Pam's special furbaby, May. Loved Nana of Michelle and Garry James. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. She will be sadly missed by all. In accordance with Pam's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020