Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Pamela Mary PRATT

PRATT, Pamela Mary. On June 14 2020 suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her family aged 88 years of Manurewa. Dearly loved wife of the late Athol. Much loved Mum of Geoff, Janna, Craig and Shane. Adored Nana Pam to all her grandchildren and her one great grandson. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 20 June 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
