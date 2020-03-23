|
|
|
STODDART, Pamela Mary (Pam) (nee Gilberd). Born December 12, 1931. Died peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 19 March surrounded by family. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her husband of 67 years Ernest (Lin) Stoddart; her children and their partners Rose and Gordon, Scott and Jo, Phil and Caroline, Paul and Shelley ; her grandchildren Drift and Tom, Anna, Simon and Elizabeth, Natalie, Daniel, Skyla and Bond; her great grandchildren Sienna, Oscar and Stevie; her sister Joy Wintle and family, her brother Bruce Gilberd and Pat and family, her late sister Brenda and the late Rodney Savage and family; Lin's sister Esther and Owen Cashmore and family, and his late sister and the late Arnold Jolly and their family. Beau the schnauzer will certainly miss her. Pam was a loving and caring friend to those lucky enough to know her. She touched many people with her kindness and sense of humour. Pam's life will be celebrated at a private service and cremation, due to current restrictions. Correspondence can be addressed to Lin at home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020