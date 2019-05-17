Home

BROWN, Pamela Mary. Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 15 May 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of Mac, much loved mother of Jennifer Pryor (deceased), and Carolyn Wright, and nan to Guy and Hugo Pryor. She will be sadly missed by her loving angel Letty. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Monday 20 May, at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pamela's name to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland, 1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2019
