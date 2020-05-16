Home

Pamela Mary (Hughes) BATES

Pamela Mary (Hughes) BATES Notice
BATES, Pamela Mary (nee Hughes). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 7 May 2020 aged 87 at Lady Allum Retirement Village. Wife of the late Graham Bean and late George Bates. Much loved mother of Jennifer, grandmother of Alex and James and great grandmother of Maggie. Much loved step-mother of Sharon and Sue Bates, grandmother of Lana, Nathan and Kristal, great grandmother to nine and great great grandmother to two. Under current circumstances a private burial has taken place.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
