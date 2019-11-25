Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela HOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Marguerite (nee Pond formerly Ensor) (Pam) HOLDEN

Add a Memory
Pamela Marguerite (nee Pond formerly Ensor) (Pam) HOLDEN Notice
HOLDEN, Pamela Marguerite (Pam) (nee Pond, formerly Ensor). Born May 19, 1943. Passed away on November 22, 2019. Cherished wife of Barry Holden for 35 loving years. Beloved wife and widow of the late Des Ensor and dearly loved Mother of Paul, Rachel and Sarah Ensor. Treasured Grandmother of Tiare, Grace, Raiha, Beth, Maia and Molly. Loved Mother-in-Law of Ali Walker and Leigh Kemara. A service will be held on Wednesday 27th at 12.30pm, Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -