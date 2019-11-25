|
HOLDEN, Pamela Marguerite (Pam) (nee Pond, formerly Ensor). Born May 19, 1943. Passed away on November 22, 2019. Cherished wife of Barry Holden for 35 loving years. Beloved wife and widow of the late Des Ensor and dearly loved Mother of Paul, Rachel and Sarah Ensor. Treasured Grandmother of Tiare, Grace, Raiha, Beth, Maia and Molly. Loved Mother-in-Law of Ali Walker and Leigh Kemara. A service will be held on Wednesday 27th at 12.30pm, Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019