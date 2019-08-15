|
MORRIS, Pamela Lyle, MSc. Beloved daughter of Andrew and Minnie, sister, wife of John, mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother, died peacefully on 9 August 2019, aged 91, leaving behind Andrew and Carolyn, Bruce and Rebecca, David and Liz, grandchildren: Jacky and Aaron, Toby and Sonya, Guy and Lucy, Elizabeth and Dan, Euan and Savannah and, Finlay, great grandchildren: Kingsley, Tom, Maggie, Marlon, Max, Iggy, Felix, Ruby and Alfie. Missed also by staff at Elizabeth Knox Home who cared for her so skillfully and compassionately over these last years. A private family service was held on 14 August 2019. Communication to PO Box 99655, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019