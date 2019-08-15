Home

More Obituaries for Pamela MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Lyle MSc MORRIS

Pamela Lyle MSc MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Pamela Lyle, MSc. Beloved daughter of Andrew and Minnie, sister, wife of John, mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother, died peacefully on 9 August 2019, aged 91, leaving behind Andrew and Carolyn, Bruce and Rebecca, David and Liz, grandchildren: Jacky and Aaron, Toby and Sonya, Guy and Lucy, Elizabeth and Dan, Euan and Savannah and, Finlay, great grandchildren: Kingsley, Tom, Maggie, Marlon, Max, Iggy, Felix, Ruby and Alfie. Missed also by staff at Elizabeth Knox Home who cared for her so skillfully and compassionately over these last years. A private family service was held on 14 August 2019. Communication to PO Box 99655, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
