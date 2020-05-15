Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Pamela KNIGHT

KNIGHT, Pamela. Passed away peacefully on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Golden Pond Private Hospital, Whakatane; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Doug for 65 years and loving mother of Peter (deceased) and wife Shirray, Bruce and wife Lorraine, Susan and husband Don, Helen and husband Adrian, Kevin and wife Laurie, Richard and wife Vicki, much loved Nana and great Nana. Due to the current restrictions please contact the family for service details. Communications please to the Knight Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or a tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2020
