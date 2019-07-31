Home

Pamela June SHEARER

SHEARER, Pamela June. On the 29th July 2019, sadly passed away. Dearly loved wife of Bruce James, mother and mother in law to Iain and Shami, Duncan and Charade, Helen and Glyn; and grandma to Dylan, Gemma, Nicholas and Sophie. A funeral service will be held at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, 130 Remuera Road in Remuera on Friday 2nd August at 10.30am. "We will always treasure the time we had with you, you will be dearly missed."



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
