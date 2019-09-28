|
LENNAN, Pamela Jane. Passed away peacefully on 24th September 2019 at Jane Mander Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Grace. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Elaine and family. A service will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 12.30pm on Monday 30th September 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Lennan Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019