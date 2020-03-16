|
ESTERMAN, Pamela (nee Cohen). Passed away 14 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Esterman. Sister to Barbara, brother to Peter, loved mother of Mark and Robyn. Sister-in-law to Shirley, brother-in-law to Ken (deceased), mother-in- law to Wendy, Nick (deceased), step mother to Bruce, Gary (deceased) and Ross (deceased). Step mother-in-law to Sheila, Andrea and Esther (deceased). Loving grandmother of Ben (and Kendra), Miriam (and Dan), Natalie, Adam, Dion, Ari (and Cara), Alon, Amir (and Jaid), Yaron and Tali. Great grandmother of Joshy, Bini, Ezra, Ashar and Caleb. The service was held on Sunday 15 March.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020