Funeral
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
100 St Andrews Road
Epsom
Pamela Elizabeth (Davies) HURST


1943 - 2020
Pamela Elizabeth (Davies) HURST Notice
HURST, Pamela Elizabeth (nee Davies). 1 December 1943 - 30 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex, mum of Robyn and Alan, mother-in-law of Stephen. Gran of Kylie, Brandon, Julia, Catherine and Emily, and great gran of Bella. Loved cousin of Geoff and his family - Louise, Rhys and Nick. Special thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for their loving care of Mum. Pam's funeral will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom on Friday 12 June at 11am. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020
