|
|
|
GILMOUR, Pamela Elizabeth. On 18th January 2020, peacefully at Rawhiti Estates, surrounded by her family, aged 94years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, loving mother to Sally and Jamie, much loved grandma to Jessie, Sophie and Ryan. "Memories of you are ours to keep" Special thanks to the carers from Giving Time and Rawhiti Estates. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 23rd January at 1.30pm. Message to the Gilmour family C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland, 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020