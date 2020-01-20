Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela GILMOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Elizabeth GILMOUR

Add a Memory
Pamela Elizabeth GILMOUR Notice
GILMOUR, Pamela Elizabeth. On 18th January 2020, peacefully at Rawhiti Estates, surrounded by her family, aged 94years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, loving mother to Sally and Jamie, much loved grandma to Jessie, Sophie and Ryan. "Memories of you are ours to keep" Special thanks to the carers from Giving Time and Rawhiti Estates. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 23rd January at 1.30pm. Message to the Gilmour family C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland, 1050.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -