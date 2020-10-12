Home

Pamela Elizabeth BROWN

BROWN, Pamela Elizabeth. Passed away, peacefully at home, on the 8th October 2020 Dearly loved wife of Arnold. Loving mother of Michael and Jackie and Mother in Law of Joanna. Treasured Nana of Ryan, Mikey and Loren.Mum will be greatly missed by all. Known for her warmth, love, kindness and empathy. A woman of great faith, safe in Gods memory, awaiting her promise..Acts 24:15 Our heartfelt thanks to hospice and all those involved in Mums care. A Funeral Service for Pamela will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 15th October at 12:30pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
