Pamela Dickinson LAWRENCE


1933 - 2020
Pamela Dickinson LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE, Pamela Dickinson. 10 February 1933 - 21 April 2020. Died peacefully, aged 87 years, in Te Puke Country Lodge, but a long time resident of the Te Awamutu area. Daughter of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Neeve and sister to the late Mary and Allan. Former wife of the late Noel Eric Lawrence. Loving Mother to Dale and Aidan, and Mother in law to Donna and Emma, beloved Grandma to Eva, Katie, Danniella, Miriana, Xavier and Eden. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please direct all enquiries to the 'Lawrence Family' C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or a tribute may be sent to willettsfuneralservices.co.nz She lives on in our hearts and memories forever, she will be greatly missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
