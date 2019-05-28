|
TILLING, Pamela Dawn (nee Eacher). Born 21 November 1945. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 26 May 2019 at South Auckland Totara Hospice, after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her family. At peace now. Dearly loved life partner and wife of Bob. Cherished mum to Ray and Karen, Sandy and Brent, Pam and David. Loved special Nana to Hannah and Brandon, Nicole, Kelly and Brad, Jessica and Kyle, Brody, Jacob and Michaela, Mariah and Coby. Loved "Gan Nan" to Emma and Danielle. Much loved sister of Beryl, Gwen and Basil. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at All Saints Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick on Thursday 30 May at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Auckland Totara Hospice. All communications c/- the Tilling Family to Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
