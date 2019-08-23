Home

Pamela Dawn (Pam) HADLEY

Pamela Dawn (Pam) HADLEY Notice
HADLEY, Pamela Dawn (Pam). Passed away peacefully at Hibiscus Hospice on Wednesday 21st August 2019 with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Bill and much loved mother of Cameron, Shane and Travis. Adored Nanny of Hunter, Taylah, Aleah, Meah, Cailyn and Brielle. You will be forever loved and remembered. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
